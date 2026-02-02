Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

5th Circ. Ruling Clarifies Tax Rules For Limited Partners

By Adam Tejeda and Randy Clark ( February 2, 2026, 5:05 PM EST) -- Under the so-called limited partner exception to self-employment taxes, an individual who is treated as a limited partner for self-employment tax purposes generally is not required to pay self-employment tax on their distributive share of partnership earnings....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies