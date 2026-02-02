Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Curaleaf Can't Ditch All Ill. Whistleblower Act Claims

By Mike Curley ( February 2, 2026, 6:02 PM EST) -- An Illinois magistrate judge on Monday mostly denied a bid from Curaleaf Inc. to throw out a former regional director's Illinois Whistleblower Act claims, saying the complaint is sufficient to allege that he was retaliated against for reporting compliance violations to the state government....

