Swedish Health Nears Deal In Hospital Workers Wage Row

By Irene Spezzamonte ( February 2, 2026, 6:15 PM EST) -- Seattle-area hospital system Swedish Health Services and the workers who were seeking about $126 million from it told a Washington state court that they agreed to settle a suit claiming meal break violations and rounding practices that led to unpaid wages....

