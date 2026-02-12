Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ashurst Welcomes Back Hong Kong Partner From Debevoise

By Joyce Hanson ( February 12, 2026, 8:38 PM EST) -- Ashurst LLP said it has hired a Debevoise & Plimpton LLP lawyer and appointed him to serve as a partner in the global law firm's Hong Kong dispute resolution practice, noting that he will focus on commercial litigation, international arbitration and white collar and regulatory defense matters....

