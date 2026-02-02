Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Can't Keep AAA Affiliate Out Of Auto Policy Market

By Julie Manganis ( February 2, 2026, 5:30 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts judge has ruled that an insurer can't block a AAA affiliate from offering its own competing auto insurance policies in the state, saying the plaintiff had failed to provide the court with any basis for its requested preliminary injunction and also flouted procedural rules....

