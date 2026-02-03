Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jim Henson Co. Accused Of Costing Exec A 'Pinocchio' Oscar

By Gina Kim ( February 3, 2026, 5:12 PM EST) -- A Jim Henson Co. former employee filed a $7.5 million suit in California state court alleging the entertainment giant wrongfully diminished his executive producer credit and deprived him of an Oscar at the Academy Awards in connection with Guillermo Del Toro's "Pinocchio," despite his significant contributions to the film's "undeniable success."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies