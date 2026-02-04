Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Coinbase Sues Nev. To Block 'Unlicensed Wagering' Action

By Katryna Perera ( February 4, 2026, 9:19 PM EST) -- Coinbase on Wednesday sued Nevada's casino regulator, seeking to block the Silver State's bid to halt the crypto exchange's alleged offering of "unlicensed wagering" to state residents through event contracts on sports and elections until it obtains a state gaming license....

