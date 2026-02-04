Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Senate Committee Mulls Autonomous Vehicle Standards

By Linda Chiem ( February 4, 2026, 9:51 PM EST) -- U.S. Senate lawmakers on Wednesday renewed debate over how to craft a federal regulatory framework governing autonomous vehicles in the U.S., as Tesla, Waymo and other industry executives pressed for concrete rules to help drive innovation and competition, while also defending their safety records in the face of recent incidents....

