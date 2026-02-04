Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas AG Sues County Over Immigrant Legal Defense Funding

By Spencer Brewer ( February 4, 2026, 8:46 PM EST) -- The Texas attorney general told a state district court that Bexar County unlawfully used taxpayer dollars to fund the legal defense of unauthorized immigrants who are facing deportation proceedings, saying Wednesday the county may have allocated more than $1 million to an allegedly illegal program....

