Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tenn. QB Gets Temporary Reprieve From NCAA Eligibility Rule

By Elaine Briseño ( February 5, 2026, 9:09 PM EST) -- A state court granted Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar a temporary restraining order prohibiting the NCAA from enforcing its eligibility rules, finding the organization would suffer no harm if he plays another season, but the athlete otherwise would....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies