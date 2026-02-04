Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Court Revives Walmart Worker's Background Check Suit

By Gina Kim ( February 4, 2026, 8:26 PM EST) -- California appellate justices Wednesday revived a Walmart employee's lawsuit alleging the retailer added extraneous consumer reporting agencies in a background check notice during her hiring process, finding she has standing since Walmart obscured the specific agency that provided the report and the ways she could contact the agency to fix errors....

