Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

TMX Wants $52M Penalty From Pa. Banking Regulators Axed

By Katryna Perera ( February 4, 2026, 4:12 PM EST) -- A TitleMax affiliate urged a Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court panel on Wednesday to strike down a $52 million penalty that state banking regulators have lodged against it over alleged usury law violations, arguing that the disputed loans it provided to state residents were neither negotiated nor made in the Keystone State....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies