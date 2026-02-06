Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judicial Guide Takes 'Guesswork' Out Of Mass. Biz Litigation

By Julie Manganis ( February 6, 2026, 4:54 PM EST) -- Long video depositions at trial are out. Zoom hearings are still in. And lawyers will want to proceed with caution when using artificial intelligence tools....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies