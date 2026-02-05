Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Panel Tosses Estate Heir's Demand For Law Firm's File

By Carla Baranauckas ( February 5, 2026, 10:20 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appellate panel upheld on Thursday the dismissal of an estate heir's attempt to seize the original client file of the now-defunct Budd Larner PC, finding that he failed to show that the firm ever represented him in a 2015 property sale and waited too long to file suit....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies