NJ Panel Backs Treasury Dept. Win In Discrimination Suit

By George Woolston ( February 5, 2026, 6:53 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appellate panel has backed the New Jersey Department of Treasury's win in a disability discrimination suit by one of its employees, ruling her claims are either time barred or lack the necessary evidence to show severe enough conduct by the department....

