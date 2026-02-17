Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jackson Lewis Adds Employment Pro From Gordon Rees

By Ben Adlin ( February 17, 2026, 9:46 PM EST) -- Jackson Lewis PC expanded its employment litigation practice with the addition of principal David W. Silke, who joined the firm's Seattle office after nearly 18 years with Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies