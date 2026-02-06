Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bojangles Let Russian Hackers Steal Worker Data, Suit Says

By Hayley Fowler ( February 6, 2026, 8:04 PM EST) -- Fried chicken fast food chain Bojangles allegedly let Russian hackers infiltrate its computer system and steal hundreds of thousands of files on its employees, resulting in the exposure of their sensitive personal information on the dark web, according to a new complaint in North Carolina's business court....

