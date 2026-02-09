Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Commerce Probing Claims Of Mattress Duties Evasion

By Jack McLoone ( February 9, 2026, 4:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce is opening three investigations into claims that Mexican, Malaysian and Polish exporters are dodging antidumping duties on mattresses following complaints by domestic companies such as Serta Simmons Bedding and Tempur Sealy International, the agency said Monday....

