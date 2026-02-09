Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Connecticut Law Firm Can't Duck Title VII Suit Due To Size

By Brian Steele ( February 9, 2026, 2:30 PM EST) -- Connecticut law firm Vargas Chapman Woods LLC cannot escape from a harassment and retaliation suit based on the argument that it is not covered by Title VII due to its small size, a Connecticut federal judge has ruled, finding that the firm cast doubt on its own contention about its number of employees....

