Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Commerce Probing Possible Aluminum Import Duty Evasion

By Jack McLoone ( February 10, 2026, 11:53 AM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce announced it is opening a countrywide investigation into whether Chinese disposable aluminum packaging that is completed in the United Arab Emirates before being exported to the U.S. is avoiding antidumping and countervailing duties....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies