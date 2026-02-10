Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Local Option Regional Transit Surcharge Plan Advances

By Sanjay Talwani ( February 10, 2026, 1:22 PM EST) -- Massachusetts would allow groups of municipalities to collectively impose surcharges on certain existing taxes, upon voter approval, for use in transportation efforts under legislation advanced by the Joint Revenue Committee....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections