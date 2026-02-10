Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Pro Basketball Player Denied Bid For College Hoops Return

By David Steele ( February 10, 2026, 5:44 PM EST) -- Former NBA developmental league player Charles Bediako will not be able to keep competing for the University of Alabama after an Alabama state judge rejected his bid for an injunction overriding the NCAA's rules against professionals playing again in college....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies