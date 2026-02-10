Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Holland & Knight Adds US Atty Who Quit Amid 'Blue-Slip' Ire

By Jack Rodgers ( February 10, 2026, 3:55 PM EST) -- Holland & Knight LLP has hired a former assistant U.S. attorney who left his role as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia last year, after President Donald Trump considered firing the attorney over his reception of blue-slip approval from the commonwealth's Democratic senators....

