Denmark Says Cum-Ex Ruling No Bar To £56M Fraud Claim

By Sophia Dourou ( February 11, 2026, 5:11 PM GMT) -- Denmark told Britain's top court on Wednesday that it should be allowed to sue an English brokerage for £56 million ($76 million) over a tax refund fraud, arguing that an earlier decision barring linked allegations was based on "fundamentally different" facts....

