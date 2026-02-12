Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Skyline CEO Indicted Over Alleged Lies About AI, Other Tech

By Craig Clough ( February 12, 2026, 10:18 PM EST) -- The CEO of Skyline Technologies has been indicted on charges that he defrauded investors out of more than $1 million, including by allegedly lying that the company was developing an AI trading product that would guarantee annual investment returns up to 22 percent, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office announced on Thursday....

