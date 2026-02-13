Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FinCEN Eases Beneficial Owner ID Rules For Banks

By Natalie Olivo ( February 13, 2026, 5:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network announced Friday that banks are excepted from certain aspects of the agency's customer due diligence rules, including the requirement to repeatedly identify the beneficial owners of existing corporate account holders....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies