UK Consumer Group Drops £480M Qualcomm Class Action

By Joanne Faulkner ( February 18, 2026, 12:15 PM GMT) -- Consumer group Which has said it is dropping its £480 million ($651 million) collective action accusing Qualcomm of anticompetitive behavior that drove up the prices of Apple and Samsung phones before the result of a five-week trial is delivered....

