Educator Unions Call For SEC Probe Of Apollo's Epstein Ties

By Sarah Jarvis ( February 17, 2026, 9:02 PM EST) -- The American Federation of Teachers and American Association of University Professors on Tuesday urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate statements made by Apollo Global Management concerning the private equity firm's alleged ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein....

