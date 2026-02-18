Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Illinois' Pritzker Proposes Social Media Tax To Fund Education

By Maria Koklanaris ( February 18, 2026, 7:03 PM EST) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker proposed Wednesday that the state levy a new tax on social media companies with at least 100,000 users in the state and direct the money raised to education as part of a $56 billion budget plan he unveiled for fiscal 2027....

