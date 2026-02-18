Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Taps Atty In Carroll Case For 8th Circ.

By Courtney Bublé ( February 18, 2026, 9:52 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he's nominating for the Eighth Circuit a co-owner of James Otis Law Group, where the attorney has been part of the legal team representing Trump in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation suit against the president....

