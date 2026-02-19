Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Squire Patton Boggs Hires K&L Gates Trade Atty In DC

By Jack Rodgers ( February 19, 2026, 4:10 PM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has hired a K&L Gates LLP trade partner who focuses his practice on economic sanctions matters, export controls, national security reviews and maritime law, the firm announced Thursday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies