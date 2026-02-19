Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ohio Justices Shield Lenders From COVID-Era Class Claims

By Katryna Perera ( February 19, 2026, 9:48 PM EST) -- The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a state resident can collect damages from Quicken Loans for the company's failure to report within 90 days that his mortgage had been paid off, but reversed a trial court's certification of a class of individuals who experienced the same issue, finding an amended state law prohibits the action....

