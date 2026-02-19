Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple Knowingly Hosts Child Porn On ICloud, W.Va. AG Says

By Rae Ann Varona ( February 19, 2026, 9:54 PM EST) -- Apple knowingly allows child sexual abuse material to be stored and distributed on its iCloud platform, West Virginia's attorney general alleged Thursday in what he called a first-of-its-kind lawsuit, saying the tech giant's "privacy" brand provides cover for a defective product that violates state consumer protection law. ...

