Mich. Panel Orders Hearing Over GPS Data In Shooting Case

By Parker Quinlan ( February 19, 2026, 8:05 PM EST) -- A Michigan state appeals court has ordered a new evidentiary hearing to decide if a man on an ankle monitor had his rights violated when Detroit police used the monitor's data to track him down even though the underlying case requiring it had been dismissed....

