Feds' White Collar Crime Enforcement 'Retreat' Raises Alarms

By Phillip Bantz ( February 24, 2026, 7:13 PM EST) -- Money laundering-related fines and tax fraud investigations plummeted last year as President Donald Trump shifted federal agents away from combating financial crime to focus on the immigration crackdown, according to recent reports that have raised alarms among experts about the state of white collar enforcement in the U.S....

