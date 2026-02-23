Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sex Offender Registration Not Automatic For NJ Transplants

By Elizabeth Daley ( February 23, 2026, 4:14 PM EST) -- Sex offenders who failed to inform New Jersey of their status when moving to the state cannot be charged with failing to register unless the state proves their crimes elsewhere equate to similar registerable offenses in New Jersey, a state appeals court determined Monday, reversing a lower court's decision....

