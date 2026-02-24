Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Immigration Board Doubts Russia Would Not Protect Convert

By Elaine Briseño ( February 23, 2026, 8:17 PM EST) -- A Russian woman claiming her family threatened her life after she converted from Islam to Orthodox Christianity has lost her asylum claim, after the Board of Immigration Appeals ruled that she had not shown local authorities would not protect her....

