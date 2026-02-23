Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Union's Case Cite Can't End NJ Bias Claim, Court Told

By Carla Baranauckas ( February 23, 2026, 8:50 PM EST) -- New Jersey's acting attorney general told a state judge Friday that Ironworkers Local 11's bid to inject a new federal ruling into a discrimination case falls flat, arguing in a letter that the union's reliance on the decision misfires because the opinion doesn't address state law discrimination or alter the analysis set forth by applicable U.S. Supreme Court precedent....

