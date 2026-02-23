Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atty's Dual Role In Abuse Cases Didn't 'Feel Right,' Panel Told

By Matthew Santoni ( February 23, 2026, 4:55 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania judge who filed an ethics complaint against a Washington County attorney testified Monday that the lawyer should not have simultaneously represented two co-defendants across a criminal case and a civil protection-from-abuse case, telling a state disciplinary panel that the situation could lead to conflicts and "just does not feel right."...

