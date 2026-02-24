Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FTC, DOJ Mulling New Competitor Collaboration Guidelines

By Matthew Perlman ( February 23, 2026, 8:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission said Monday that enforcers are planning to issue new antitrust guidelines for collaborations among competitors after the previous administration pulled guidance that had been in place for more than 20 years....

