Ariz. Bill To Limit 'No Surprises' Arbitration Offers Put On Hold

By Dan McKay ( February 24, 2026, 7:37 PM EST) -- A powerful Arizona state lawmaker this week agreed to pause his proposal to establish limits on how much medical providers can seek under the No Surprises Act arbitration system, saying the legislation needs more work and he'll bring it back next year....

