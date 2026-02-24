Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Suit Says Ex-Medco CFO Inflated Company's Value Before Sale

By Carolina Bolado ( February 24, 2026, 5:32 PM EST) -- Medical supplier Medline Industries LP has sued the former chief financial officer of United Medco LLC in Florida state court, alleging the executive ran an overbilling scheme that led to an inflated valuation and purchase price for Medco and defrauded a customer of millions of dollars....

