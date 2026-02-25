Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Solar Cells From Laos, Indonesia, India Face Steep US Duties

By Dylan Moroses ( February 25, 2026, 3:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has found that imported solar cells from Laos, Indonesia and India have been subsidized and preliminarily determined significant countervailing duties, according to notices published Wednesday....

