Fla. Court Blocks Doctor Dispensing Rules For Worker Claims

By David Minsky ( February 25, 2026, 7:26 PM EST) -- A Florida panel on Wednesday set aside a state agency's proposed rules that would include doctors in a workers' compensation law that gives patients an "absolute choice" over which pharmacist can fill their prescriptions, saying the proposals go beyond what lawmakers intended....

