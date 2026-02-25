Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Engie To Buy UK Power Networks At $21.4B Enterprise Value

By Al Barbarino ( February 25, 2026, 5:33 PM EST) -- French electric utility Engie said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire UK Power Networks, a top British electricity distribution operator, for an equity value of £10.5 billion ($14.2 billion) and an enterprise value of £15.8 billion, which is about $21.4 billion....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies