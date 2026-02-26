Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NLRB Orders Region To Recalculate Union Payouts

By Katherine Smith ( February 26, 2026, 2:04 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board official must recalculate payments owed to employees who were excluded from a concrete company's profit-sharing plan and to a pension fund on behalf of the workers, the board has ruled, finding that the calculations must account for the payments the workers received in the past....

