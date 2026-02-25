Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

White House Cites Fraud, Freezes $259M In Minn. Medicaid

By Dan McKay ( February 25, 2026, 11:22 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday said it would hold back $259.9 million in Medicaid funding for Minnesota as part of what it called an unprecedented effort to combat fraud in programs that support low-income families....

