SEC Fines Ill. Adviser Over COVID-Era Loan Valuations

By Sydney Price ( February 26, 2026, 9:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced that formerly registered investment firm Madison Capital Funding LLC will pay $900,000 to settle claims that it did not properly gauge the effects of market disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic when selling certain loans....

