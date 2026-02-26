Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Aurora Care Group Sues Over Block Of $8.5M Property Sale

By Zach Dupont ( February 26, 2026, 9:22 PM EST) -- An Aurora-based care facility claimed in a Colorado state court lawsuit Wednesday that a nonprofit elder care group spiked the $8.5 million sale of a building by enforcing expired or unenforceable provisions from a decade-old construction declaration from a sale of the land where the building sits....

