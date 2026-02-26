Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PepsiCo Loses Another Frito-Lay Tax Deficiency Fight In Ill.

By Lauraann Wood ( February 26, 2026, 10:39 PM EST) -- An Illinois state panel affirmed a trial court's finding that PepsiCo improperly excluded Frito-Lay profits from state income tax calculations by factoring expatriates' foreign payroll into its considerations, handing the company its second appellate loss on the issue....

